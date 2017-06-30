Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo appoints 14 new resident Electoral Commissioners (Full list)

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has appointed 14 new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2019 General elections.
The new appointees are:
Prof. Godwill Obioma (Abia)
James Lorliam Apam (Benue)
Dr. Nwachukwu Orji (Ebonyi)
Dr. Iloh Joseph Valentine Chuks (Enugu)
Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda (Plateau)
Umar Ibrahim (Taraba)
Mr. Emeka Ononamadu Joseph (Imo)
Obo O. Effanga (Cross River)
Prof. Francis Chuckwemeka Ezeounu (Anambra)
Dr. Briyai O. Frankland (Bayelsa)
Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa)
Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun) and
Alhaji Ahmad Makama (Bauchi).
“These appointees have been confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and therefore, the appointments are with immediate effect,” Adebiyi said.
The RECs also have a five-year renewable tenure, same as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
