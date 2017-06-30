 Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo appoints 14 new resident Electoral Commissioners (Full list) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 30 June 2017

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo appoints 14 new resident Electoral Commissioners (Full list)

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has appointed 14 new Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2019 General elections.
Among the 14 appointees was Hussaini Halilu Pai of the FCT who was re-appointed.
The new appointees are:
Prof. Godwill Obioma (Abia)
James Lorliam Apam (Benue)
Dr. Nwachukwu Orji (Ebonyi)
Dr. Iloh Joseph Valentine Chuks (Enugu)
Dr. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda (Plateau)
Umar Ibrahim (Taraba)
Mr. Emeka Ononamadu Joseph (Imo)
Obo O. Effanga (Cross River)
Prof. Francis Chuckwemeka Ezeounu (Anambra)
Dr. Briyai O. Frankland (Bayelsa)
Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa)
Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun) and
Alhaji Ahmad Makama (Bauchi).
“These appointees have been confirmed by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and therefore, the appointments are with immediate effect,” Adebiyi said.
The RECs also have a five-year renewable tenure, same as the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Posted by at 6/30/2017 04:46:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts