Acting President Osinbajo mourns the death of former health minister, Osotimehin

Yemi Osinbajo, the Acting President said he is shocked and profoundly saddened on the death of 68 years old Babatunde Osotimehin the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and a former Minister of Health in Nigeria.In a press release issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande, he said:
'On behalf of the people and Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Osinbajo extends heartfelt condolences to his wife, children and entire family over the passage of their beloved father, grandfather and also an illustrious Nigerian'.
“The Acting President also commiserates with the staff of the UNFPA and the entire UN system on the demise of a very remarkable international public servant, who served passionately, diligently and worked tirelessly at the global and national stages to reduce maternal mortality and promote universal access to reproductive health. The late Osotimehin, who also had a distinguished career as medical doctor and teacher before he served as a cabinet minister in Nigeria, and later at the UN, will be long remembered for his many significant developmental contributions at home and in the international community, according to Acting President Osinbajo'.
No comments:
Post a Comment