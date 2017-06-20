ACI Entertainment champions boxing revolution in Nigeria, partners with Evander Holyfield to stage first boxing reality show

Among other things, the boxing reality show will seek to discover raw talents in Nigeria, get mentored by Holyfield, provide them with platforms to shine at the international level and subsequently promoting them to become world champions. ACI Entertainment is also very passionate about sport tourism as an avenue to grow the economy of Nigeria.
Speaking earlier about his intentions to reawaken boxing entertainment in Nigeria, CEO of ACI Entertainment, Wole Adeniyi who is a well experienced entertainment businessman and renowned boxing promoter said it’s time to bring boxing entertainment back to Africa. He stressed that boxing was one of the most popular leisure activities in Nigeria during the immediate post-WW11 era up until 1970's which have now been taken over by football.
"Given that historical boxing background, we feel it is time to revive the sport via various initiatives to help the talented young men and women. We have kick started the process with Rhumbles by bringing Evander Holyfield to Nigeria. That alone we believe has raised the enthusiasm to a certain level. Evander Holyfield has also come on board as a partner for all other initiatives we will be unveiling one after the other including the Boxing Reality show which is already gathering momentum."Also commenting on the oncoming Boxing Reality show is a Director in the company, Mr. Goke Adeniyi who emphasised that there is a need for all Nigerians to be concerned about national development and contribute their quota for the overall success of all Nigerians. "When Anthony Joshua knocks out Wladimir Klitschko in heavyweight title fight, all of us stood up to identify with him as a Nigerian. We're all proud of his success but what have we done or what are we doing to create other world champions roaming about the streets at the moment. For all us at ACI, the international boxing reality show competition is our own way of contributing to national development and we are fully committed to deploy all necessary resources to achieve this feat".
In few weeks from now, the details of the competition will be released to enable interested participants who are already looking forward to the competition to apply and participate.
Aside boxing entertainment which ACI is now getting lots of accolades for its resolve to champion the reawakening in Nigeria and provide platforms for budding talents, the company also has a record label arm christened ACI Records. Presently signed on the label is former winner of Nigerian Idol, Evelle and talented dancehall act, Buckwylla.
Evelle who is adjudged as one of the top vocalists in the Nigeria music industry has left no one in doubt of her immeasurable talents with the couple of songs she has released. Her latest singles, Time to Shine where she displayed a high level of her vocal dexterity and Eko, a song recorded to celebrate Lagos at 50 further added credence to her talents. She is currently gearing up to release her new single in a couple of days. Buckwylla is also a lavishly talented act and his talents have been paving ways for him. He has recorded several popular and conscious songs. His latest single, Oluchi made lots of headlines and subsequently increased his fan base. ACI also just recently signed another artiste, Dhortune. He has released his first official single on the label titled Aya Mi.
ACI has also made substantial investment in music recording and mastering with top notch music recording facilities. Many influential Nigerian entertainers who have been to ACI Entertainment complex have at one time or the other affirmed its recording (Studios A, B & C) and rehearsal studios as the most sophisticated in Nigeria. Popular stars such Peter Okoye of P-Square fame, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Young John, Praiz, Mike Aremu, Timaya, Kaffy, Falz, General Pype, Skales, among others have worked at the studios. It will also be recalled that when popular international singer, Keri Hilson was in Nigeria, it was ACI studios she made use of.
The management of the company said their mission is to raise the bar in entertainment business in Nigeria.
