Friday, 23 June 2017

Access Bank randomly surprises 20 families who entered the Family Fortune Promo!

Actions indeed speak louder than words. Access bank has started the rain of rewards earlier than promised by surprising 20 families in the ongoing Family Fortune Promo before the first random selection. That’s right, Access Bank rewarded families for simply signing up to be a part of the Family Fortune Promo!


This promo aims to improve the savings culture of Nigerians by getting families to save together and rewarding them with prizes and competitive interest rates while enjoying the confidentiality and sole control of their banking transactions as individuals. Pretty cool, right?

20 lucky families were surprised with rechargeable fans and microwave ovens and going by the reaction, we really cannot wait to see the epic smiles on faces when the weekly/monthly random selections begin and families get even bigger rewards.

Access bank believes in adding value to their customers as a way of appreciating them for their trust and loyalty. In the words of the Group Head, Inclusive Banking, Access Bank Plc, Ope Wemi-Jones “We want to transform and impact the lives of our most valuable customers.”

Join the Family Fortune Promo today and be rewarded for saving! Visit the Family Fortune Promo site for more information. Also check out the bank’s social media pages
Facebook: @AccessBankPlc
Twitter: @myaccessbank
Instagram: @myaccessbank
