Abuja flood kills APC Board of Trustee member, Olisaemeka Akamukalem

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday and signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, APC confirmed the news of Akamukalem's death. APC recalled that the late Akamukali was the former National Chairman of the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) that merged with others to form the APC in 2013. He had also served as the first Assistant National Secretary of the All Peoples Party (APP).
The statement read in part:
“He was the Director-General of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso Campaign for President and thereafter served as member of the APC Presidential Campaign Committee that worked for the successful election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. The late party chieftain who served the APC as first interim National Auditor was one the stabilizing forces in the party and always identified with progressive causes to strengthen the Party and ensure unity among members. Sadly, the late Akamukali has left us at a critical time when he was needed to contribute to nation building and the implementation of the APC Change Agenda. We however take solace knowing that the late party chieftain lived a fulfilled and impactful life during his time on earth."
2 comments:
May his soul rest in peace.May God comfort his family
