Abuja bombing: Court strikes out treason charge against Okah

In dismissing the charge, Justice Kolawole said the evidence brought before his court did not prove that former President Jonathan, who was at Eagle Square when the incident happened, was intimidated by the attack.
According to him, the prosecution team has failed to provide any evidence to prove that Jonathan was sneaked out of Eagle Square after the bomb went off. He said the evidence did not prove a case of treason as contained in count one of the charge.
He also said the evidence cited by the prosecution failed to prove that governors who attended a meeting on March 15th 2010 in Warri, Delta State, where another blast occured, were also intimidated. Okah is now to stand trial for only the terrorism charge against him.
2 comments:
This is so cool! I just got an PSN card code for FREE! :D http://freepsncodes.cc
hmm
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment