Abductors of six students in Lagos reject N6m ransom offered by their parents, demand N100m

According to reports, the abductors are demanding for N100 million ransom. Recall that on May 25th, 10 students of the school were kidnapped but four were released after the kidnappers reportedly profiled the parents of all their victims.
The names of the kidnapped students are Pelumi Philips, Farouq Yusuf, Isiaq Rahmon, Adebayo George, Judah Agbausi and Peter Jonah.
Family sources says when the abductors contacted them recently, they rejected the N6 million the six families were able to raise, insisting that the N100 million demanded should be paid by the state government. Meanwhile the state government insists it would not be paying any ransom for the release of the students.
The state police commissioner, Fatai Owoseni has also said that his command is working towards the safe return of the students.
4 comments:
You mean the kidnappers have been communicating with their parents and yet our security agents are unable to track them down? I weep for this country.
GREEDY THIEVES... THEY WILL SOON MEET THEIR DOOM
Chai
... Merited happiness
this whole thing is getting out hand. it is no longer armed robbery, it is now kidnapping. once the can see that anybody looks well to do, the next thing is to kidnap
