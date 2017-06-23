 Abducted daughter of Lagos councillorship candidate regains her freedom | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 23 June 2017

Abducted daughter of Lagos councillorship candidate regains her freedom

The 19 year old daughter of APC councillorship candidate in Odi Olowo Local council development area of Lagos state, Bode Adeosun, Bukola, who was kidnapped at the Illupeju area of Lagos state on Tuesday June 20th, has regained her freedom.

Bukola was out running an errand with her sister when she was abducted by some persons riding in a black Toyota car. The kidnappers ordered her into their vehicle at gunpoint and drove off with her.


Three days after she was kidnapped, her unconscious body was dumped at Damegoro Street in Mushin in the early hours of today June 23rd. According to family sources, she was blindfolded and her hands and legs were tied with a rope.

It is alleged that one of the conditions for her release was for her father to write a letter to the chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), informing him of his withdrawal from the race for the position of a councillor in Odi Olowo Local government Area.

Bukola is currently receiving medical care at an undisclosed hospital.
Posted by at 6/23/2017 11:48:00 am

11 comments:

Julius Tha Freshboi said...

African politics... dirty something!

23 June 2017 at 12:03
OSINANL said...

I KNEW IT... MONEY MUST HAVE EXCHANGE HANDS

23 June 2017 at 12:17
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

So the person who will replace him should be the main suspect, simple! The police should do their job cos its clear who did it!


Long live LIB

23 June 2017 at 12:18
Ezenwa sly said...

Who what what these evil men must have done to her. All the people contesting with fada should be arrested and disqualified from the election

23 June 2017 at 12:23
Ezenwa sly said...

Who what what these evil men must have done to her. All the people contesting with fada should be arrested and disqualified from the election

23 June 2017 at 12:24
Anonymous said...

dats politics game

23 June 2017 at 12:25
GALORE said...

Me thinking aloud

I think the father did this, just to gain sympathy to people can vote for him and also so he can be popular

Anything to be elected as a counselor...

Abi, Shay Na today?



@Galore

23 June 2017 at 12:26
Anonymous said...

Cool




Need help with your essay, coursework or dissertation?? Get help from UK trained experts

23 June 2017 at 12:31
maddtunez said...

politics is a dirty game

23 June 2017 at 12:34
kenandakyns said...

Politics at its finest

23 June 2017 at 12:38
Anonymous said...

They are kidnaping for ordinary counsellor? then his opponent os the primary suspect no doubt.

23 June 2017 at 12:48

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts