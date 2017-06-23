Abducted daughter of Lagos councillorship candidate regains her freedom

Bukola was out running an errand with her sister when she was abducted by some persons riding in a black Toyota car. The kidnappers ordered her into their vehicle at gunpoint and drove off with her.
Three days after she was kidnapped, her unconscious body was dumped at Damegoro Street in Mushin in the early hours of today June 23rd. According to family sources, she was blindfolded and her hands and legs were tied with a rope.
It is alleged that one of the conditions for her release was for her father to write a letter to the chairman of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), informing him of his withdrawal from the race for the position of a councillor in Odi Olowo Local government Area.
Bukola is currently receiving medical care at an undisclosed hospital.
11 comments:
African politics... dirty something!
I KNEW IT... MONEY MUST HAVE EXCHANGE HANDS
So the person who will replace him should be the main suspect, simple! The police should do their job cos its clear who did it!
Long live LIB
Who what what these evil men must have done to her. All the people contesting with fada should be arrested and disqualified from the election
dats politics game
Me thinking aloud
I think the father did this, just to gain sympathy to people can vote for him and also so he can be popular
Anything to be elected as a counselor...
Abi, Shay Na today?
@Galore
Cool
politics is a dirty game
Politics at its finest
They are kidnaping for ordinary counsellor? then his opponent os the primary suspect no doubt.
