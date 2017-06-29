 "A successful man is one who makes more money than his wife can spend" Nigerian big boy Escoba Smith writes as he shows of his lavish home | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

"A successful man is one who makes more money than his wife can spend" Nigerian big boy Escoba Smith writes as he shows of his lavish home

Istanbul, Turkey-based Nigerian big boy and CEO of Muccon Resources Ltd, Escoba Smith took to Facebook this morning to share photos of himself relaxing in the lavish living room of his Umuahia mansion. He captioned the photos thus:

"A successful man is one who makes more money than his wife can spend. A successful woman is one who can find such a man" - See more photos after the cut...


27 comments:

whitefalcon said...

Good for u both.

29 June 2017 at 11:16
Alloy Chikezie said...

Nice House.

29 June 2017 at 11:17
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Nice

29 June 2017 at 11:19
Anonymous said...

And how much do you think you have made that can't be spent if your wife wana?

29 June 2017 at 11:21
Betty said...

What has our police force turned into? Personal body guards for these people? Drug paddlers and kidnappers, who go about flaunting their heal gotten wealth on social media for all to see. They should all learn from legit people like Bill Gate, the owner of face book and the rest. We don't see them flaunting their real wealth on social media but, do something meaningful with what they have been blessed with.

29 June 2017 at 11:23
Adimchinobi Chibuzor said...

ESCOBA ECOBA...This guy helped me with 20k last year..he is from umuahia

29 June 2017 at 11:25
Richard said...

this is a pastor that has high moral standards. the man should have first gotten his immigration papers first or married the lady in his own country first

before deciding to go and do marriage in canada. if he had done the marriage, he would have been complicit in the scam.

29 June 2017 at 11:27
Anonymous said...

With his hungry looking mopol men..feed dem well.

29 June 2017 at 11:28
MUFC said...

God will open their nyash one by one like Evans

29 June 2017 at 11:30
Anonymous said...

Awon ayan Evans, no worry your turn go soon reach, na turn by turn...

29 June 2017 at 11:32
Anonymous said...

daniel ubong said...

Ride on Bro.

29 June 2017 at 11:32
Amos Mohammed said...

hahahaja see our almighty police force.

29 June 2017 at 11:33
samuel Ezebuchi said...

Life!

29 June 2017 at 11:34
hrm paul said...

Una go hustle drugs, kidnapping money laundry, credit card scamm prostitution,loan sharking billion van hijack bank robbery una go com dey pass maga well u get luck say evans don dey with SaRS if not na ur wife go bring d ransom money

29 June 2017 at 11:43
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

🙌🙌🙌

29 June 2017 at 11:51
Anonymous said...

He is wicked to show those uniformed guys . They will loose their jobs over an egocentric photo

29 June 2017 at 11:51
prosperprosper25@yahoo.com said...

That's how you people will do a free advert to attract Evans.

If he still has the nerve to sue the IGP while in detention... He might still be able to kidnap you while in detention too.

Lack of self worth and inferiority complex makes people show their wealth out on social media. What for?

Be wise...

29 June 2017 at 11:52
Anonymous said...

Driving second hand Prado and calling himself rich ...that guy there has not seen a million dollars in his life

29 June 2017 at 11:52
Anonymous said...

They are just using one business to cover up by the time they are exposed now we will all see, just like 'EVAN' Shame to those policemen securing criminals you cups go soon full ,if you really work for this money you will not have time to do this show up
thieves kidnappers , ritualist drug baron that us their work . evil people

29 June 2017 at 11:57
OSINANL said...

NICE ONE

29 June 2017 at 11:58
Ifeyinwa Atuanya said...

okwa biggest boy, u wan try?

29 June 2017 at 12:04
Mike said...

Enjoy! Your turn is just around the corner

29 June 2017 at 12:07
kas Igies said...

Which business is he into again!!!! Stop celebrating wealth guys.

29 June 2017 at 12:13
Anonymous said...

oooooooo our Nigerian police don suffer. See their hungry face

29 June 2017 at 12:21
Anonymous said...

See these idiot, he would now have a daughter and he would say gender equality. He probably hasn't heard of the former yahoo chief a woman who is richer than most Nigerian men or coo of Facebook who is richer than your so called government thieves# Marisa Mayer and shortly sandberg

29 June 2017 at 12:28

Post a Comment

