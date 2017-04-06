A Praise Flame erupts in computer village Ikeja, Lagos

Praise Flame- a market place initiative birthed by Nigeria based gospel record label,Tehila Records, is aimed at bringing the gospel through music to the market place.
It was a joyous atmosphere as over 10,000 people mostly traders, customers, marketers and Lagos residents gathered to experience an intense 4 hours of praise and worship.The streets ,balconies and indeed rooftops of computer village were filled with people eager to experience the healing power of gospel music. Little wonder they were reluctant to disperse after the event and have started clamouring for an encore.
The stage of this epic event was ignited by renowned gospel ministers such as Enkay, Chiika 100%, Tim Tehila, Chioma Jesus, Sammie Okposo, Joe Praize, Monique and Big Bolaji each one creating a unique experience for the massive crowd with melodious tunes and dancing. Other artistes who performed include Beejay Sax, Anthony Adoki, Okey Sokay, Emeka DMD, Femi Okunuga, Chris Nice and MOZ.
Speaking on the essence of the concert, the convener and CEO of Tehila Records, Timothy Ogboruche, said “Praise Flame is an initiative aimed at taking the gospel to the streets and market place through music. It is also a means of fostering unity in the business place.This is the reason Praise Flame is always located in a market environment. Computer village is a large community of marketers, hence our hosting it here.” This objective was achieved as the pivotal bodies governing the market place such as Computer and Allied Products Dealers Association of Nigeria (CAPDAN ) and Ogunbiyi Community Development Association threw their weight and support behind the event.
Praise Flame was proudly and jointly sponsored by Technology Distributions Africa, one of the pioneer bulk distributors of smart technology in West Africa and Teleworld Integrated Services, a one stop company which specialises in wholesale and retail of Mobile phones, electronics and household appliances with offices spread across Nigeria in Lagos, Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Kaduna.
For further enquires on Praise Flame, call : +234 818 512 6146 or follow @praiseflame on Instagram.
