A movie is being made about how MTV's Making The Band star, Sara Stokes, was brutally raped by her biological father

A movie is going to be made
about the life of Sara Stokes from MTV’s series Making The Band. Sara
had a rough life and was raped by her father and all that will be in the
movie.
Sara's father, Jay Christopher Miller, was recently
convicted of raping a child, and Sara revealed he did the same thing to
her when she was younger...
The movie on Sara's life will be about rape
and molestation. It is already underway and will show the controversial
child molestation trial her 63-year-old father faced this year. Other
things which Sara has been through and also her relationship with her
father will feature in the movie.
Sara's story is the story of a lot of black women and it is brave Sara is willing to tell hers.
Stokes,
a singer who also starred on Centric’s reality show From The Bottom Up,
has openly discussed her father’s sexual abuse in the past. During an
interview with the Detroit Free Press last year, she revealed that he
had been raping her since she was 12. She said:
“When I was 12 years old, he ended up molesting me, too. That was the
point when all trust went out the window for everybody, especially men. I
just felt so hurt.”
