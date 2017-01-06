 'A dash of lipstick' - FFK's punishment meted out by his wife, Precious, for being late to dinner (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

'A dash of lipstick' - FFK's punishment meted out by his wife, Precious, for being late to dinner (photos)

Lol... Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode was late to dinner yesterday and just shared photos of the punishment given to him by his wife. A dash of lipstick on his lips for the rest of the evening. Narrating what happened, he said;



"A dash of Madame's lipstick on my lips for the rest of the evening! That is the cruel and unjust punishment that was meted out to me by her simply for being late for dinner. We men go through hell! We are being subjected to the worst atrocities and the most profoundly gross violation of our human rights! And don't you dare laugh!!! I may have to write about this in my next essay."
18 comments:

Chidiogo said...

Lol

1 June 2017 at 13:12
Anonymous said...

Who is this guy ? Hiiissssss

1 June 2017 at 13:13
Tee said...

Hmmmm...these ones don chop belleful

1 June 2017 at 13:13
Anonymous said...

See his sungu mouth... 😆😂😃

1 June 2017 at 13:13
Anonymous said...

I see your domme wife knows exactly how to keep you obedient and loyal to her...we look forward to seeing your feminization trainings. Till then..enjoy the exploration of your sub side.

1 June 2017 at 13:15
Anonymous said...

Nasty

1 June 2017 at 13:17
dakova web said...

Hhahahahahaaha

1 June 2017 at 13:20
Nikki said...

Hahahahaha! Nice one. Glad to see they are happy

1 June 2017 at 13:21
Affordable Latex Waist Trainers 07037110564 said...

Latex Waist Trainer available for 6500

1 June 2017 at 13:22
Anonymous said...

Love nnantintin

1 June 2017 at 13:22
Chizzy Liz said...

****************hian.... See dix grandpa ooo.... This act is actually mearnt to be funny???? I cannor even coman waste my laugh for nothing ****** Long Hiss ******

1 June 2017 at 13:29
Amos Mohammed said...

This man is bored.boredom is beginning to play out;don't worry APC will soon be done with their none sense.You will be back to office 😅

1 June 2017 at 13:30
Kay said...

this fani femi kayode is an agbaya. why tell the whole word this kind of thing on social media at his age. he is supposed to be craddling grandchildren but he is still breeding.

1 June 2017 at 13:35
mizz diamond said...

Stupid idiot. Mugu

1 June 2017 at 13:42
Alhaji Abuja said...

Isn't it obvious this clown hasn't stop his old white powder habit..

1 June 2017 at 13:42
Anonymous said...

Nice punishment😂😂😂

1 June 2017 at 13:54
Anonymous said...

Nice punishment😂😂😂

1 June 2017 at 13:54
joyous baba,LindaIkeji First cousin said...

lol, agbaya.

1 June 2017 at 13:55

