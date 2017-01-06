"A dash of Madame's lipstick on my lips for the rest of the evening! That is the cruel and unjust punishment that was meted out to me by her simply for being late for dinner. We men go through hell! We are being subjected to the worst atrocities and the most profoundly gross violation of our human rights! And don't you dare laugh!!! I may have to write about this in my next essay."
Thursday, 1 June 2017
'A dash of lipstick' - FFK's punishment meted out by his wife, Precious, for being late to dinner (photos)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/01/2017 01:09:00 pm
18 comments:
Lol
Who is this guy ? Hiiissssss
Hmmmm...these ones don chop belleful
See his sungu mouth... 😆😂😃
I see your domme wife knows exactly how to keep you obedient and loyal to her...we look forward to seeing your feminization trainings. Till then..enjoy the exploration of your sub side.
Nasty
Hhahahahahaaha
Hahahahaha! Nice one. Glad to see they are happy
Love nnantintin
****************hian.... See dix grandpa ooo.... This act is actually mearnt to be funny???? I cannor even coman waste my laugh for nothing ****** Long Hiss ******
This man is bored.boredom is beginning to play out;don't worry APC will soon be done with their none sense.You will be back to office 😅
this fani femi kayode is an agbaya. why tell the whole word this kind of thing on social media at his age. he is supposed to be craddling grandchildren but he is still breeding.
Stupid idiot. Mugu
Isn't it obvious this clown hasn't stop his old white powder habit..
Nice punishment😂😂😂
Nice punishment😂😂😂
lol, agbaya.
