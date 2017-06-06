90 year-old virgin set to be immortalized in Akwa Ibom state

Over 50 men, women and children whom all thought she was their biological mother gathered around her on Monday to give thanks to God for her life.
According to Mr. Fabian Udoh, a businessman who was trained by Udofia, he was happy to be in the village to honour Udofia. He said since he was a kid, he never saw Udofia with any man to cultivate a relationship. He noted that Udofia raised the children of other people.“She has touched the lives of over 50 children. I have always known her not to have any relationship with any man.
He also revealed that they are proposing a foundation to immortalise her. “We are proposing a foundation to immortalise her. We all came home today to celebrate her now that she is alive. It will make no meaning celebrating her after death. She gave most of us life and we must celebrate her when she is alive,” he said.
Apart from a thanksgiving service and lavish reception organised by people who grew up in Udofia’s care, St. Pius Catholic Church, Ikot Udobia, also organised another thanksgiving programme for her.
Speaking to Information Nigeria, Udofia revealed she never knew any man in her entire life. She also said she had never been married, and had no boyfriend when she was young.
She said, “I was born partially blind and so, no man saw anything good in me. So, I grew up without a man. I have never slept with any man as far as my memory can carry me, not even in my dream.”
Speaking further, she said her belief is that she was created by God to live and die without a husband, child and anything to call her own. She explained that she saw things in and around her as normal, adding that she did not hate men and believed that men hate her. “I live my life the way you see me. No feeling for a man. I don’t see it as abnormal.”
Udofia, who said she enjoyed taking care of little children, added that she did not have a business of her own.
As for the children she trained, she explained that their mothers often dropped them with her when they were going to farms, markets or stream.
She said, “I would take care of them until they returned to take their children. I feed them and keep them happy as long as they stay with me.”
