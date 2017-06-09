 9-month-old baby goes missing in South Africa after mother 'borrowed' the child to a neighbour | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 8 June 2017

9-month-old baby goes missing in South Africa after mother 'borrowed' the child to a neighbour

A 25-year-old South African mother is presently heartbroken and shattered as her 9month old baby has been missing for five days.

Abongile Nojahi, the unemployed mother claims she had let her 17-year-old neighbour, Zanele Mchunu “borrow” her son on Saturday and since then she hasn't set her eyes on her child nor the neighbour whose phone has been out of reach.
“This is so hard. I don’t sleep at night because I just lie awake and worry about where he is‚”Abongile said.
Narrating the sad occurrence to Times Live, the distraught mother said: 
‘She came to my house and asked if she could borrow my baby and I said that was fine. She said she would come back. I gave her my baby and by the time Sunday came‚ she had never come back‚” she said.
Abongile said she felt comfortable leaving her child with her friend‚ and did not find the request strange or had any reason to suspect that she would make such move.
“She often looks after him‚ so it was normal to me. I have known her for a year and she is my neighbour.’
Although, she has however reported to the police the missing case of her child and Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala made an appeal to the general public with information to reach them.

‘Gwala requested that anyone with information of their whereabouts contact Warrant Officer SV Mhlongo on 031 508 2330 or 073 254 2512 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Mp3 download said...

Why always missing in the South Africa ?

8 June 2017 at 21:07
Anonymous said...

Linda it's not "borrow", it is "lend".

8 June 2017 at 21:09

