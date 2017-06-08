 8-year-old child dies in Kenya after his mother locked him in a car for seven hours to go have sex with her lover at a hotel | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

8-year-old child dies in Kenya after his mother locked him in a car for seven hours to go have sex with her lover at a hotel

An eight-year-old boy suffocated to death on Sunday, June 11, in Bumula, Bungoma County, Kenya when his mother left him in a locked car.

The 37-year-old woman and her lover,60, (both pictured) were said to have gone to a hotel room near Mateka market and left the child in the vehicle without the engine running.

Mateka location Chief Julius Barasa, who confirmed the development said the woman was identified as Christine Nasimiyu.
“They left him with three bottles of soda but the baby died due to lack of fresh air,” said the chief.
Angry mob almost lynched the couple but were rescued by a team of police.

The two were arrested and taken to the Bumula Police Station while the body of the boy was deposited at  the Bungoma County Referral Hospital mortuary.
Joseph Lupao, a children’s welfare officer, condemned the two for abandoning the child in the car.
“This is absurd and very wrong – a child has died due to carelessness. They should be charged in court,” he said.
Source: NTV Kenya
