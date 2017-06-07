 7 people killed and 66 injured in an explosion near a kindergarten in China | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 15 June 2017

7 people killed and 66 injured in an explosion near a kindergarten in China

According to CCTV, at least seven people were killed and 66 were injured, including children, in a blast near a kindergarten in eastern China today.

Two people died at the scene and five died at the hospital while Nine others are in serious condition. No children or teachers are among the dead.
The blast occurred in front of the gate of the Chuangxin Kindergarten at about 4:50 p.m.


According to Fengxian police;
'the police and related departments rushed to the scene as soon as it was reported and conducted rescue and investigation work on the site. Currently, the investigation work is still underway."
5 comments:

unbelievable said...

My God! Even China. Yes definitely the trumpet is fixing to sound any moment now. If you are wise, you will stop with superficiality, love of money, wreckless living. sexing everyone and everything, making money the all in all, and just join movements like the ologboboro challenge, Adeboye is in the U.S now, watch his program and listen, several churches are having convention this month and next, better be a part of these movements

15 June 2017 at 16:48
Wfb Prince Abidogun said...

Rip to em all.

15 June 2017 at 16:48
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

It is well


... Merited happiness

15 June 2017 at 17:02
Esther Norah said...

Una don reach China? China pple won't find it funny if u guys start reducing their population by bombing dem, na nuclear war be that. RIP dear ones period

15 June 2017 at 17:16
George said...

it is likely to be islamic state or a terrorist group that is related to the islamic

state in syria. this is the reason why trump doesn't want muslims entering into the usa.

15 June 2017 at 17:24

Post a Comment

