Tuesday, 20 June 2017

7 fake credit cards found on Dammy Krane during arrest- Police

Singer, Dammy Krane,  whose real name is Oyindamola Emmanuel Johnson-Hunga, was found with 7 fake credit cards during his arrest -Miami-Dade Police say. Krane was recently arrested at Opa-locka Executive Airport after he used a fake card to book a private jet flight to Washington, D.C., police say.
During the search on him by authorities, seven fake credit cards were found in his wallet. Now the Krane faces nine felony charges in Miami-Dade criminal court for credit card forgery and grand theft.


Source: New Miami Time
Posted by at 6/20/2017 05:40:00 am

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

Na so Dad freeze dey do. He will be caught someday.

20 June 2017 at 05:48
Esther Norah said...

Dint he have common sense. Did he think he was in Nigeria. The fact dat he is black n was booking for a private jet gave him away. Shodnt he have thot of using genius card when outside Nigeria. Anyways everyday for d thief, one day....period

20 June 2017 at 05:51
Cornelius Chukwu said...

Otio ooh

20 June 2017 at 06:14
Anonymous said...

Is he also igbo??? Yorubas wey be master planners in fraud are criticising igbos. When did igbos even start? Omo, I be omo ijebu but can't support evil. Igbos are hardworkers. Na Yoruba introduced drug business and international bank fraud to other Nigerians.

20 June 2017 at 06:25
Anonymous said...

20 June 2017 at 06:25
Anonymous said...

Na true talk. I remember those days all these alhajas that sell laces in balogun market dey fun their containers with hard drugs.

20 June 2017 at 06:28

