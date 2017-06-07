7 fake credit cards found on Dammy Krane during arrest- Police

During the search on him by authorities, seven fake credit cards were found in his wallet. Now the Krane faces nine felony charges in Miami-Dade criminal court for credit card forgery and grand theft.
Source: New Miami Time
Na so Dad freeze dey do. He will be caught someday.
Dint he have common sense. Did he think he was in Nigeria. The fact dat he is black n was booking for a private jet gave him away. Shodnt he have thot of using genius card when outside Nigeria. Anyways everyday for d thief, one day....period
Otio ooh
Is he also igbo??? Yorubas wey be master planners in fraud are criticising igbos. When did igbos even start? Omo, I be omo ijebu but can't support evil. Igbos are hardworkers. Na Yoruba introduced drug business and international bank fraud to other Nigerians.
Na true talk. I remember those days all these alhajas that sell laces in balogun market dey fun their containers with hard drugs.
