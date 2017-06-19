 63-year-old great grandmother says pole dancing helped improve her body confidence (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 19 June 2017

63-year-old great grandmother says pole dancing helped improve her body confidence (photos)

A 63-year-old great-grandma Lyn Dellavedova took up pole dancing in 2010 (then 57) with the aim to perform a routine at her 60th birthday. Having done no gymnastics or dancing previously, Lyn walked into the class and almost walked out straight back out again.
‘All the girls were so young – I felt ancient. But the teacher made me feel really welcome and it was so much fun.
My ultimate aim was to perform a routine for my friends and family on my 60th birthday so I could see the milestone in with a bang. I really wanted to do something memorable.’

This eventually happened and she performed a solo routine that she choreographed at her 1920s themed 60th birthday party. She’s fitter than ever and plans to perform again when she reaches 70.

‘Being able to do moves that girls three times younger than me can do makes me feel so good. Friends and family couldn’t believe how good I was. My three grandchildren were really impressed with their cool nan. Pole dancing welcomes all shapes and sizes, it doesn’t discriminate. It has improved my body confidence and definitely keeps me young. You’re never too old to try anything in life. I’d say to people just go for it.’



Posted by at 6/19/2017 02:51:00 pm

2 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

Wow! Pole dancing at 57...

Your comment will be visible after approval.

19 June 2017 at 14:54
Brian said...

nice, she is using the pole dancing as a way to keep her youthful and young. I heard

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

it improves and maintains a person posture when you do the pole dancing regularly.

19 June 2017 at 14:57

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts