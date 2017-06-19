‘All the girls were so young – I felt ancient. But the teacher made me feel really welcome and it was so much fun.
My ultimate aim was to perform a routine for my friends and family on my 60th birthday so I could see the milestone in with a bang. I really wanted to do something memorable.’
This eventually happened and she performed a solo routine that she choreographed at her 1920s themed 60th birthday party. She’s fitter than ever and plans to perform again when she reaches 70.
‘Being able to do moves that girls three times younger than me can do makes me feel so good. Friends and family couldn’t believe how good I was. My three grandchildren were really impressed with their cool nan. Pole dancing welcomes all shapes and sizes, it doesn’t discriminate. It has improved my body confidence and definitely keeps me young. You’re never too old to try anything in life. I’d say to people just go for it.’
Monday, 19 June 2017
63-year-old great grandmother says pole dancing helped improve her body confidence (photos)
