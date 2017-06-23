600 high-rise buildings in England may be in danger of fire - British Government 

In response to the fire at Grenfell Tower, the 24-story apartment block that was gutted by a huge fire in west London last week, the British government is carrying out tests on 600 high-rise buildings across England which are covered in cladding.
As at today, combustible cladding has been found on at least three tower blocks in the UK, according to the Department for Communities and Local Government.
British Prime Minister Theresa May also said that at least 100 buildings a day are being tested, with residents being informed of the findings.
Previously, Downing Street had said that there were approximately 600 high-rise buildings with "similar cladding" to that used at Grenfell Tower.
But hours later, the Department for Communities and Local Government clarified that the 600 figure was in reference to high-rise buildings covered in any type of cladding, rather than "similar" cladding to that at Grenfell.
The statement reads:
"The situation is that 600 buildings have cladding -- it is not similar to Grenfell Tower, it is all types of cladding," a spokesman for the DCLG said. "Of these 600, we want landlords to check if they have ACM (aluminum composite material) cladding. Of those 600, some of those would have ACM; we want to test them to see if they have ACM."
At least 79 people are dead or missing and presumed dead following the fire that tore through the 24-story high-rise, home to 125 families, in the early hours of June 14, 2017.
