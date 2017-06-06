 ’55 top govt officials, businessmen stole N1.4trn during Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan's tenure- Itse Sagay says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

’55 top govt officials, businessmen stole N1.4trn during Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan's tenure- Itse Sagay says

Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, yesterday disclosed that 55 top government officials and businessmen, stole N1.4 trillion during the administrations of former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yar'Adua and Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Vanguard, Sagay disclosed this when he spoke at the conference on Promoting International Co-operation in Combating Illicit Financial Flows and Enhancing Asset Recovery to Foster Sustainable Development which held in Abuja.

He said that a recent study on corruption activities in Nigeria between 2006 to 2013, showed that the 55 government officials and businessmen illicitly enriched themselves with public funds during the administrations of these past leaders.

According to Sagay, the amount of funds stolen under the years in review, was a lot higher when fuel subsidy scam, billion arms purchase scam, hundreds of millions of dollars taken from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation by a former minister to bribe election officials in 2015, were taken into consideration.
Posted by at 6/06/2017 10:18:00 am

1 comment:

FredLaw said...

People should not be telling us things like this if they're not ready to name names.

6 June 2017 at 10:29

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts