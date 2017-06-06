’55 top govt officials, businessmen stole N1.4trn during Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Jonathan's tenure- Itse Sagay says

According to Vanguard, Sagay disclosed this when he spoke at the conference on Promoting International Co-operation in Combating Illicit Financial Flows and Enhancing Asset Recovery to Foster Sustainable Development which held in Abuja.
He said that a recent study on corruption activities in Nigeria between 2006 to 2013, showed that the 55 government officials and businessmen illicitly enriched themselves with public funds during the administrations of these past leaders.
According to Sagay, the amount of funds stolen under the years in review, was a lot higher when fuel subsidy scam, billion arms purchase scam, hundreds of millions of dollars taken from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation by a former minister to bribe election officials in 2015, were taken into consideration.
1 comment:
People should not be telling us things like this if they're not ready to name names.
