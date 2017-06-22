50 year old man allegedly rapes his lover's 15 year old daughter in Bayelsa, blames the devil

Blessing Joshua, a 40 year old woman residing in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa state capital, has accused her 50 year old lover, Oku Ekanem, of raping her 15-year-old daughter, simply identified as Oku, at the Swali area of the city in Yenagoa on Monday.
According to Blessing, the state security outfit, Operation Doo Akpo, arrived to quell the tension the incident had generated in the area.
Blessing narrated her trauma to the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Wednesday.
“It happened on Monday at about 1am. I was watching television with my neighbour till late and retired to bed at about 1am. It was not quite long, I heard the scream of my child and l ran to the direction of the scream. But l was shocked when I saw him defiling my child.
He claimed it was the work of the devil and I told him that this would be last time, the devil would use him and that I would take the matter seriously. He pleaded and barricaded the door to prevent me from calling neighbours. But I tricked him and ran outside with my child to call police patrol team at our junction. He was arrested but he denied the act. But a test carried out at the hospital showed otherwise.”
No comments:
Post a Comment