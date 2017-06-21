 50 Cent receives backlash for posting his own photo to mourn Rapper Prodigy | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

50 Cent receives backlash for posting his own photo to mourn Rapper Prodigy

Rapper Prodigy from Mobb Deep died on Tuesday at age 42. His publicist said he was hospitalized "a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. After his death was announced, rapper 50 Cent took to his IG page, shared a photo of himself, with the caption above. Well, his fans and none fans thought it was disrespectful. Read some comments after the cut...
Prodigy

 



Posted by at 6/21/2017 05:48:00 am

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

That's bad 50. D87FF988 My dick pic is my DP.

21 June 2017 at 06:30
tsalz said...

Rubbish..R.I.P Prodigy

21 June 2017 at 06:40
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

May his soul rest in peace


... Merited happiness

21 June 2017 at 06:45

