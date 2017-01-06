50 and fab! Actress Ireti Doyle looks half her age

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wow
This lady at 50! Na organic fertilizer she dey digest?
Two householders!! I will never forget that church. Church without chior and they had the best songs. I remember the song "young man Jacob ran away" and "its you got to follow you". Okotie has got good voice and a great composer.
tinsel woman, i salute u
NA WAOH!
Woow!she is doing a good job....i want to be like her when i grow up,lol.
Post a Comment
6 comments:
Wow
This lady at 50! Na organic fertilizer she dey digest?
Two householders!! I will never forget that church. Church without chior and they had the best songs. I remember the song "young man Jacob ran away" and "its you got to follow you". Okotie has got good voice and a great composer.
tinsel woman, i salute u
NA WAOH!
Woow!she is doing a good job....i want to be like her when i grow up,lol.
Post a Comment