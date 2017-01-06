 50 and fab! Actress Ireti Doyle looks half her age | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

50 and fab! Actress Ireti Doyle looks half her age

She looks amazing! See more photos after the cut...



Posted by at 6/01/2017 10:22:00 am

6 comments:

ogbonna nwabueze said...

Wow

1 June 2017 at 10:24
John-King said...

This lady at 50! Na organic fertilizer she dey digest?

1 June 2017 at 10:26
Tina Andersson said...

Two householders!! I will never forget that church. Church without chior and they had the best songs. I remember the song "young man Jacob ran away" and "its you got to follow you". Okotie has got good voice and a great composer.

1 June 2017 at 10:40
Chinedum Anikpo said...

tinsel woman, i salute u

1 June 2017 at 10:45
OSINANL said...

NA WAOH!

1 June 2017 at 10:59
Nkiruka Egwim said...

Woow!she is doing a good job....i want to be like her when i grow up,lol.

1 June 2017 at 11:00

