5 men killed in Mozambique linked to new superstitious belief that bald men have gold in their head

A new superstitious belief has emerged in some remote area in Mozambique, that bald men have gold in their head.
Authorities in Mozambique say five bald men have been killed in central Mozambique, two in May in Milange district, close to the border with Malawi, while three were killed this month in Morrumbala district in the country.
According to the police, two young people have so far been arrested over the killings.
BBC reports that after the killings, the heads are taken to a witch doctor who will use magical powers to extract the gold and make them rich.
Mozambique police spokesman Inacio Dina confirmed the killing of men with bald saying a team had been sent to the remote region to investigate the murders:
'Our preliminary conclusion indicates that the phenomenon is due to cultural beliefs. We are currently investigating the case to find out more and to understand the dimension of the problem.
'The phenomenon can lead bald people to be pursued and killed. This is a serious homicide crime. Our current interest is to catch and hold responsible all those involved, ' he said.
