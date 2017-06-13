400 communities, 347 LGAs benefit from MTN Foundation, ‘What Can We Do Together’ initiative

In these 347 local government areas, the following projects have been delivered and installed: 40 Transformers, 40 Boreholes and 14,200 school furniture. In addition, household items have been donated to 66 orphanage homes as well as supply of medical equipment to 80 primary healthcare centres.
The initiative was well-received and lauded by residents in the beneficiary communities as the Foundation caters for educational needs through the donation of school furniture; health needs through the donation of medical supplies and economic empowerment intervention through the donation of transformers and boreholes across the different communities.
Speaking on the initiative, the Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Ms. Nonny Ugboma, said that all projects were selected from a pool of thousands of nominations by members of the public in Phases 1 and 2, after rigorous screening and verification exercises.
“At the end, 200 communities were chosen to benefit in Phase 1, another 200 communities in Phase 2 and announcements were made in the print, electronic and digital media platforms. We are pleased to report that all the 200 projects in Phase 1 have been successfully implemented, while all the 200 projects in Phase 2 are at various stages of delivery and installation” Ms. Ugboma said.
The ‘What Can We Do Together’ initiative that was launched in 2015 as part of the 10-year anniversary commemoration of the MTN Foundation was conceived as an idea to do something refreshingly different for our communities. In view of this, it is structured to allow Nigerians partner with the Foundation by nominating their communities to benefit from select projects.
View link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKJocgZXuEw
See photos of executed projects across various states:
