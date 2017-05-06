 36yr old Patrice Evra says he can't retire from the game yet because he has 24 siblings to take care of | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

36yr old Patrice Evra says he can't retire from the game yet because he has 24 siblings to take care of

At 36yrs old, old warhorse, Patrice Evra is not thinking about retirement, far from it. He is still putting in five-star displays for Marseille in the French League and he has revealed why he won't hang up his boots just yet. Speaking after Michael Carrick's testimonial game, the Frenchman said: 'I hope he will play for many years, he has to keep playing like me. I am still playing because I still have 24 brothers and sisters to feed so I can’t stop, I have to run.'

'Michael Carrick is still an important player for Manchester United and I remember this year always when he was playing the result was always positive.'
Long-serving midfielder, Michael Carrick has spent 11 years at Old Trafford and in his honour, the club organised a testimonial game that was graced by former teammates and other football greats.

