31 Prison inmates regain freedom in Sokoto

The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Lawal Maidoki, made this known at a ceremony in Sokoto, adding that each of the freed inmates was also given N10,000 as transport fare to various parts of the state.
Maidoki said that out of the money, the state government provided N1 million, while an anonymous philanthropist donated N1 million.
He said, “the gesture was extended to the beneficiaries in the spirit of the ongoing Ramadan fast, which is a month of mercy.”
He added that the gesture was aimed at complementing efforts to further reduce the congestion in prison.
The chairman advised the freed inmates to stay off crimes to avoid coming back to the prison.
A cross section of the freed inmates who spoke to newsmen commended the state government for the gesture and promised to shun crimes.
