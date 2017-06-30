30-year-old in police net for pooping in rival's office

According to reports, both men are competitors engaging in the same business but Ngene is reportedly having troubles in his while James is flourishing. On the fateful day this incident occurred, both men had reportedly had a disagreement after Ngene tried to borrow money from James - again - to pump into his failing business. James refused the request, asking him to pay what he owes first. This led to Ngene attacking James with a cutlass but he escaped before harm could be done.
Ngene then emptied his bowels on the motorcycles parked inside the hall office for sale. PM Express reports that the police were informed of the incident and they arrested Ngene and charged him before Ogba Magistrate Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.
