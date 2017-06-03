 3 men arrested for stealing $300,000 worth of Avocado fruits | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

3 men arrested for stealing $300,000 worth of Avocado fruits

Southern California authorities confirm that three company workers have been arrested in the theft of up to $300,000 worth of avocados. The Ventura County Sheriff's Department says they were arrested last week and charged with grand theft of fruit and are jailed for lack of $250,000 bail each.
Detectives began investigating the men in May after getting a tip that they were conducting unauthorized cash sales of avocados from a facility in the city of Oxnard owned by Mission Produce.The sheriff's department says the company estimates the avocado loss at about $300,000.
