2Baba Stimulates Football Fans At Viewing Centers As Arsenal Wins the FA Cup Final

African Pop legend 2baba gave football fans an amazing time as he made a surprise appearance during the FA Cup finals at two major viewing centers in Lagos yesterday.
Everyone present at the Avenue Garden Okota was left star-struck when he made a quiet entrance 30 minutes into the match.
2Baba shook hands and greeted fans with high fives before taking a seat to enjoy the match while drinking his favourite Campari Senator, a signature mixture of Campari and Beer.
During the halftime break, he perfomed his hit song, Implication to the delight football lovers and rewarded fans with free cartons of Campari and Football jerseys, courtesy of the on-going Campari Dare To Mix activation.
He went on to continue the match at Esporta Suites, Magodo and at the end of the evening, 2Baba celebrated with the Arsenal fans even though his team Chelsea lost the game to a 2-1 win. He cheered fans on with selfies, photos and celebratory hugs. He also presented gifts to some of the lucky winners at the bar.
A major highlight of the evening was when the superstar made a newly wedded couple’s night by crashing into their post wedding celebration at the viewing centre in Magodo.
The newly weds Yemi and Chidinma Ojo were extremely elated at his presence.
