27 year old singer, Egypt Covington found dead in her apartment

A friend discovered the lifeless body of Egypt Covington in her Belleville home, and called cops to the scene.
The victim’s father, Chuck Covington says
“she made our lives better. She made being around her better, and that’s why people would come to be around her because she lifted us up. And that’s gone now. That’s gone.
Before her death, she worked as an account manager at Rave Associates since last February and at Palmer House Bar and Grill in Westland, according to her social media pages.
1 comment:
So sad! May her soul rest in peace
Post a Comment