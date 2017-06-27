 27 year old singer, Egypt Covington found dead in her apartment | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 26 June 2017

27 year old singer, Egypt Covington found dead in her apartment

A police investigation is underway after a local Michigan singer was found dead inside her home on Friday evening.

A friend discovered the lifeless body of Egypt Covington in her Belleville home, and called cops to the scene.
The victim’s father, Chuck Covington says 
“she made our lives better. She made being around her better, and that’s why people would come to be around her because she lifted us up. And that’s gone now. That’s gone.
Before her death, she worked as an account manager at Rave Associates since last February and at Palmer House Bar and Grill in Westland, according to her social media pages.
Ade Olasengbe said...

So sad! May her soul rest in peace

26 June 2017 at 17:40

