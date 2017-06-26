26 suspects including women arraigned in court as the murder trial of Major Maxwell Mahama begins (Photos)

On Wednesday, 26 suspects out of the 52 people initially arrested for allegedly taking part in the lynching of Major Maxwell Mahama, were arraigned at the District Court in Accra.
The late Major, who was the commander of the military detachment at Denkyira-Obuasi, the Central Region of Ghana was killed by a mob on Monday, May 29, 2017, after they mistook him for an armed robber.
The suspects, men and women who some of them were pictured close to tears arrived at the court in a huge blue van. The accused persons are being charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder.
Other 26 suspects who were discharged have also been arrested for the police to carry out further investigation.
However, the state prosecutors handling the case pleaded in court that the three charge sheets before the court be consolidated into one.
The case is still ongoing.
