25-year-old woman dies from botched butt implants

A 25-year-old New York City woman is the latest victim of a botched plastic surgery. Janelle Edwards died on Thursday
allegedly as a result of injuries sustained during the surgery which was done in the Dominican Republic.
The
official cause of death was given as a blood clot. The clot was
allegedly caused by a series of procedures done in Santo Domingo,
consisting of; breast enhancement, tummy tuck and butt implants. The
surgery was done nearly a month ago but she's been suffering from
complications since she returned to the United States. It got worse last
week Thursday and she died on the same day.
Janelle is a mother to a 1-year-old and a 7-year-old — both girls.
6 comments:
Too bad
... Merited happiness
All just to impress who? Now she has lest her kids to suffer.
A mother, that's funny God guide those kids and forgive her too
Why did she kill herself na?
Never happy to see someone die but this is just ridiculous...What is wrong with the stupid BLACK WOMEN of today? Instead of focusing on raising her two beautiful daughters, she was probably more interested in getting implants so she can attract the next ball player or rapper. Whatever happened to just being yourself and finding a good man? Black women of today are really thrash with these new attitude they are portraying...
what will she tell her God over there? too bad.
