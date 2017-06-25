 25-year-old woman dies from botched butt implants | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

25-year-old woman dies from botched butt implants

A 25-year-old New York City woman is the latest victim of a botched plastic surgery. Janelle Edwards died on Thursday allegedly as a result of injuries sustained during the surgery which was done in the Dominican Republic.

The official cause of death was given as a blood clot. The clot was allegedly caused by a series of procedures done in Santo Domingo, consisting of; breast enhancement, tummy tuck and butt implants. The surgery was done nearly a month ago but she's been suffering from complications since she returned to the United States. It got worse last week Thursday and she died on the same day. 


Janelle is a mother to a 1-year-old and a 7-year-old  — both girls.
Posted by at 6/13/2017 03:30:00 pm

6 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Too bad


... Merited happiness

13 June 2017 at 15:31
AMIJEZ said...

All just to impress who? Now she has lest her kids to suffer.

13 June 2017 at 15:35
Alice vincent Andrew said...

A mother, that's funny God guide those kids and forgive her too

13 June 2017 at 15:45
Anonymous said...

Why did she kill herself na?

13 June 2017 at 15:46
Anonymous said...

Never happy to see someone die but this is just ridiculous...What is wrong with the stupid BLACK WOMEN of today? Instead of focusing on raising her two beautiful daughters, she was probably more interested in getting implants so she can attract the next ball player or rapper. Whatever happened to just being yourself and finding a good man? Black women of today are really thrash with these new attitude they are portraying...

13 June 2017 at 15:47
joyous baba,LindaIkeji First cousin said...

what will she tell her God over there? too bad.

13 June 2017 at 15:47

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts