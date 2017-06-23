 23 Nigerians deported from Spain | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

23 Nigerians deported from Spain

Yesterday, the Spanish Government deported 23 Nigerians for committing various offences in the country. Their deportation comes barely five days after 34 Nigerians were sent home from six European countries for committing immigration-related offences.

According to  DSP Joseph Alabi, the spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police Command, the new deportees, comprising 21 males and two females, were brought back in a privilege style aircraft with registration number EC-IZO.

He also said that the deportees were received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Police. Others also on ground to receive them were officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).  

According to him, nine of the deportees, who were deported for drug-related offences, were handed over to the NDLEA. He said that two others, who were deported for criminal offences, were handed over to the police. Joseph Alabi said that the remaining 12 deportees, accused of breaching the country’s immigration rules, were profiled and allowed to go to their respective destinations.
