23 Nigerians deported from Spain

Yesterday, the Spanish Government deported 23 Nigerians for committing various offences in the country. Their
deportation comes barely five days after 34 Nigerians were sent home
from six European countries for committing immigration-related offences.
According
to DSP Joseph Alabi, the spokesman of the Lagos Airport Police
Command, the new deportees, comprising 21 males and two females, were
brought back in a privilege style aircraft with registration number
EC-IZO.
He also said that the deportees were
received by officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), the
National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)
and the Police. Others also on ground to receive them were officials of
the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the National Drug
Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
According
to him, nine of the deportees, who were deported for drug-related
offences, were handed over to the NDLEA. He said that two others, who
were deported for criminal offences, were handed over to the police.
Joseph Alabi said that the remaining 12 deportees, accused of breaching
the country’s immigration rules, were profiled and allowed to go to
their respective destinations.
