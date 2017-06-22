22-year-old Nigerian man charged with arson after setting fire inside a U.S. Detention Centre

A Nigerian man was on Wednesday, June 7th, formally charged with arson in a pair of fires set inside the Etowah County Detention Center, in Alabama, United States.According to Etowah County Arson Task Force member, Lt. Robin Grant, Omatie, a convicted felon, manipulated an electrical outlet with a small wire to spark the fire.
Okiemute Omatie, 22, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainee has been charged with one count of first-degree arson and one count of destruction of state property, in connection with the fire incident within the middle's Unit three on Friday, May 26.
"As bad as this incident was, it could have been a lot worse," said Sheriff Todd Entrekin.
"The quick actions of the Gadsden Fire Department and the deputies inside the detention center saved lives.
Omatie, along with four other ICE detainees, were outside of their cell on free time when the incident occurred.
Omatie has an extensive criminal history in the United States and was discovered by ICE while incarcerated in New Hampshire. He has been convicted of robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault (2x), trespassing, possession of marijuana and public order crimes.
"Omatie has verbally confirmed that he is a native and citizen of Nigeria and has no claim to U.S. citizenship." said Sheriff Entrekin.
He is now in local custody where he is being held for the charges with a $50,000 cash bond.Source" ETOWAH COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
