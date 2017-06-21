$2.1b arms: Son of former Chief of Air Staff forfeits 20 exotic cars, house to FG

According to the Nation, more than five properties and over N2billion have been seized from the former Chief of Air Staff, who served during the Goodluck Jonathan administration.
Three former Chief of Air Staff are currently facing trial over the arms procurement (between 2007 and 2015) scandal. They include former Chief of Defence Staff Alex Badeh who is alleged to have misappropriated N3.9 billion, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu accused of misappropriating N22.8 billion and Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko Umar alleged to have stolen N7.8 billion.
A member of the Air Vice Marcshal JON Ode-led Presidential Special Investigative Committee investigating the alleged arms deal fraud, disclosed that the committee uncovered the 20 expensive cars believed to have been bought with Nigeria Air Force (NAF) funds.
It was gathered that the former officer’s son has never worked and could not have earned the money to live such a luxurious life. A source in the panel said
"In the course of the committee’s work, it was discovered that Air Force funds were used to buy 20 choice cars for the son of the ex-Chief of Air Staff. All those involved had no justification for the purchase other than the allegation that the boy was a car freak. Air Force cash was also used to buy a house for this son of the ex-Air Chief.
All the expensive cars / SUVs and the house have been temporarily forfeited to the Federal Government. This boy has also been recommended for prosecution alongside his father.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is already working on it. I think there is suspicion that the boy has gone underground. More than five houses and over N2billion have been seized from the father, who was a Chief of Air Staff under the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.”
