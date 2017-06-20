20 years old Jelena Ostapenko wins 2017 French Open

20 year old Jelena Ostapenko has made history as the first Grand slam winner from Latvia and also the 1st unseeded woman to win the French Open since Margaret Scriven of England in 1933.
Jelena defeated 25-year-old Romanian Simona Halep a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 win in the final.
Not only did she defeat Halep, she also ousted former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki, former French Open finalist Samantha Stosur and 2015 semifinalist Timea Bacsinszky.
Interestingly, Ostapenko who seemed to be the crowd favorite only chose tennis over ballroom dancing a few years ago and it sure looks like it was the right decision.
