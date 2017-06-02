2-year old toddler survives five-storey fall from apartment with nothing but a bruise

A lucky 2-year old toddler, Audrianna Dzyuba miraculously survived a five storey fall from her bedroom window on Friday, when she landed outside her Bronx building in New York. Her mother told the Daily News that little Audrianna often sits safely on the window sill of her sixth floor bedroom, where she likes to play with her tablet, but on Friday, around 6:30 p.m., her cousin Isabelle Goff wanted to listen to the rain so she opened the window.
Isabelle left the room for a moment to get a slice of pizza from a dining table just outside the door, leaving her cousin alone.
Instantly, she heard a thundering sound and the cries of her younger cousin coming from five floors below.
Audrianna, amazingly landed on a green canvas canopy outside the front door of a co-op building with very minor bruises.
Carelessness. Thank God period
