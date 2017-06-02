 2 women arrested over sale of ‘artificial coloured oranges’ in Ghana (Video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 16 June 2017

2 women arrested over sale of ‘artificial coloured oranges’ in Ghana (Video)

Two women suspected to be involved in artificially colouring oranges to boost their sales have been arrested for questioning and possible prosecution by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in Ghana
According to the FDA, the police conducted a raid at the Madina market last Tuesday after photos and video of a woman dipping oranges into a colouring solution was circulated on social media.
In the viral video below, a woman can be visibly seen with two big bowls,  one a colouring solution and the other full of ripe oranges.

She then dipped the oranges in the solution and waits for some minutes for the fruit to turn deep yellow.

It's believed the colour makes the fruit eye-pleasing enough to attract customers.

However, FDA says the colouring is "suspicious" and have condemned the practice. 

Watch the video of the colouring procedure below:

