19 Days After, Alakada Reloaded Is Still Selling Out…See Video Of What People Are Saying About It

Toyin Abraham’s hilarious comedy “Alakada reloaded”, which was released in cinemas nationwide on Friday 26th May, 2017 is still selling out even after 19 days.
The comedy movie which recorded ground breaking success has continued to be a box office hit and the audience first choice. The movie recorded an unprecedented N50 million in its first week of release.The rate at which people have been flooding the cinemas, to watch the movie since its debut has been astonishing and impressive.
Movie viewers after watching the movie came out of the cinema hall with good testimonies about the movie. Most of them couldn’t stop laughing as they found it funny, interesting and entertaining. According to one of them, ‘It’s very hilarious. It doesn’t matter the age range or community, it’s for all. Alakada reloaded is funny, real and fabulous. I will watch it over and over again’.
Reacting to the support and the positive feedback, actress and producer of Alakada Reloaded, Toyin Abraham said:
“It’s not by my power nor by my might but by God’s grace, my amazing fans and a wonderful cast and crew. I am extremely excited. It has been 19days since the movie was released into the cinema, and it is still selling. It is honestly amazing. I am so thankful, there are no words to express how I feel. I have the best fans in the world”
This comedy movie parades a star-studded cast both from the English and Yoruba sectors, not excluding Nigerian comedians and music artiste. They include Ali Baba, Odunlade Adekola, Kehinde Bankole, Woli Arole, Nedu OAP, Helen Paul, Lilian Esoro, Annie Idibia, Bidemi Kosoko, Liz Da Silva, Lala Akindoju, Mr Latin, Iyabo Ojo, Gabriel Afolayan and Toyin Abraham herself.
Alakada Reloaded is still showing in all cinemas nationwide.
Watch What People are Saying Here:
No comments:
Post a Comment