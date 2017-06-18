+18 ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Milan Christopher goes full frontal nude for Paper Magazine

The openly gay ex-'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' star featured on the cover of Paper magazine and boldly stood with his legs spread apart for the nude shoot.
The magazine has not been released yet but TMZ was able to get hold of the photos and they are really x-rated. Christopher granted an interview during which he spoke of how society feels it's a taboo for men to go nude but accept when it's a woman.
He tells the paper:
"You know as a male music artist or man in general showing your male genitalia is so taboo in our culture -- but it's ok for Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian, or Rihanna to do it as females."More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment