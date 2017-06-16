16 year old teenager mauled to death by a Bear

A 16-year old teenager was mauled to death by a bear near an Alaskan trail on Sunday during an annual mountain race. According to Alaska State Troopers spokeswoman Megan Peters, the runner was found dead from injuries he sustained in the mauling shortly after 1 p.m. near the Bird Ridge Trail north of Girdwood.
The 16-year old teenager was running the juniors division of the Robert Spurr Memorial Hill Climb before authorities began searching for him after he texted a relative that a bear was chasing him.
A black bear, found near where the runner was laying, scurried off after being shot in the face.
3 comments:
sad case
Jess!!!... Well may his soul rest in peace
Wow.. So sad...RIP
