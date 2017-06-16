16 year old schoolboy stabbed to death over video posted on Snapchat

According to Evening Standard, he got caught up in a violent incident sparked after he apparently posted footage of girls fighting on Snapchat. A brawl broke out and his attacker pulled out a kitchen knife in front of a crowd of students and plunged it into the teenager’s chest.Witnesses said they saw Osman’s older brother running over to his body screaming, ‘help me, he’s dying’.
Efforts by the paramedics to revive the teenager proved abortive as he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have now been arrested on suspicion of murder, and are being questioned at separate police stations in north London. Detectives have also appealed for any other witnesses to the killing to come forward.
Osman’s aunt, Sally Mungani described him as a ‘bright and popular’ teenager who lived with his mum and two brothers.
