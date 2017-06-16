 16 year old schoolboy stabbed to death over video posted on Snapchat | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

16 year old schoolboy stabbed to death over video posted on Snapchat

A 16 year old schoolboy, Osman Sharif, was tragically stabbed to death after getting into a fight over one of his Snapchat stories. Osman was stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife in broad daylight on Tuesday at Tottenham Green, London.


According to  Evening Standard, he got caught up in a violent incident sparked after he apparently posted footage of girls fighting on Snapchat. A brawl broke out and his attacker pulled out a kitchen knife in front of a crowd of students and plunged it into the teenager’s chest.Witnesses said they saw Osman’s older brother running over to his body screaming, ‘help me, he’s dying’.

Efforts by the paramedics to revive the teenager proved abortive as he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have now been arrested on suspicion of murder, and are being questioned at separate police stations in north London. Detectives have also appealed for any other witnesses to the killing to come forward.

Osman’s aunt, Sally Mungani described him as a ‘bright and popular’ teenager who lived with his mum and two brothers.
Posted by at 6/07/2017 08:27:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts