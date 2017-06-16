 16-months after, shoe-rack hawker returns with his mum to thank Kcee for changing his life | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

16-months after, shoe-rack hawker returns with his mum to thank Kcee for changing his life

In February 2016, Five Star music star, Kcee was on the street of Lagos hawking recharge cards and drinks as part of a charity project where he met Promise, a ‘shoe – rack‘ hawker from Ebonyi state who has been hawking for over 6 years and Kcee promised to help him.
The following week, the Five Star music crew went in search of Promise who hawks at ‘Ikeja Along’, Lagos. On getting there, Promise and brother has just been picked up by officials of KAI (Kick Against Indiscipline) and transported to their office in Alausa, Ikeja.

Kcee and the crew went in search of him at the KAI office and he was released into their custody after signing an undertaking that he will not hawk again. Subsequently, Promise was given a brand new Toyota Corolla car courtesy of E-Money as well as the sum of #300,000 to fuel the car, a new apartment and also a new shoe business was opened for him.

Now, Promise who is now doing well fr himself and his family brought his mum all the way from Ebonyi to meet the men who changed her son's life. She was close to tears as she met with Kcee and E-Money at the Five Star Mansion last weekend as she prayed and thanked them profusely.
