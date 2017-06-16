16-months after, shoe-rack hawker returns with his mum to thank Kcee for changing his life

The following week, the Five Star music crew went in search of Promise who hawks at ‘Ikeja Along’, Lagos. On getting there, Promise and brother has just been picked up by officials of KAI (Kick Against Indiscipline) and transported to their office in Alausa, Ikeja.
Kcee and the crew went in search of him at the KAI office and he was released into their custody after signing an undertaking that he will not hawk again. Subsequently, Promise was given a brand new Toyota Corolla car courtesy of E-Money as well as the sum of #300,000 to fuel the car, a new apartment and also a new shoe business was opened for him.
