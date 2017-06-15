15-weeks pregnant Cara de la Hoyde shows off her very flat baby bump in a two-piece bikini

The couple went on to win the show and continued dating even after the reality show ended.
They moved in together soon after but separated in April this year. Two weeks before their separation, they discovered that Cara was pregnant. Cara seems to have moved on from their split and was seen in the sea on holiday with a male friend.
Last month, the star revealed via Twitter that she is being body shamed for her flat baby bump. At the time she was only 12 weeks pregnant. Wonder what they will say now that she's nearly 4 months gone and still has a flat tummy.
