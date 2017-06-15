 15-weeks pregnant Cara de la Hoyde shows off her very flat baby bump in a two-piece bikini | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

15-weeks pregnant Cara de la Hoyde shows off her very flat baby bump in a two-piece bikini

It's hard to believe that Cara de la Hoyde is almost 4 months pregnant. Cara came into prominence when she featured in last year's edition of the ITV2 reality show, Love Island, where she met and fell in love with Nathan Massey.

The couple went on to win the show and continued dating even after the reality show ended.

They moved in together soon after but separated in April this year. Two weeks before their separation, they discovered that Cara was pregnant. Cara seems to have moved on from their split and was seen in the sea on holiday with a male friend.

The 26-year-old flaunted her pregnant bikini body on the sands of Cape Verde and her very flat tummy drew attention when the photos became public.

Last month, the star revealed via Twitter that she is being body shamed for her flat baby bump. At the time she was only 12 weeks pregnant. Wonder what they will say now that she's nearly 4 months gone and still has a flat tummy.
oiza said...

Even when I want to exercise, My job will not allow me..No time and it's so annoying!

7 June 2017 at 17:00
David Sunday said...

Hmmmm, OK

7 June 2017 at 17:03

