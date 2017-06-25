140 fuel thieves, including children burnt alive in Tanker fire in Pakistan (Graphic Photos)

As many as 140 people were burnt to death while around 100 others were left injured as an oil tanker caught fire after overturning on National Highway in Ahmedpur Sharqia near Bahawalpur in Pakistan this morning.
According to rescue sources, an oil tanker turned upside down on Pakka Pul apparently due to over speeding after which people from the village Basti Ramzan Joiya area swarmed the site to collect fuel that was spilling from the oil tanker. Unfortunately, the tanker burst into flames.
Eyewitnesses said some people in the vicinity were smoking cigarettes, which could have ignited the deadly fire that killed 140 people including women and kids. It is feared that the death toll could mount further.
Rescue workers rushed the injured to the Bahawalpur Victoria hospital. They said a DNA test would be needed for identification of deceased due to charred bodies.
Medical Superintendent of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital Dr. Amir Bukhari while talking to ARY News detailed that the district administration was facilitating the victims.
‘Emergency has been declared in hospitals’ said Dr. Amir.
Source: Daily Pakistan.
