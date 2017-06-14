14 year old girl in critical condition after her pastor allegedly impregnated her and gave her abortion pills in Lagos

In an interview with LIB, Barrister Kingsley Ughe who is the General Council of the Joint Action Legal Aids, an NGO following up the case, said Chineye is a student and an ardent worshipper of the church. She became very close to the pastor so much so that he entrusted her with his protocols in the church.
According to Ughe, the parents of the girl said the pastor would lavish the little girl with new clothes, shoes, expensive phones but they did not raise an eyebrow as they thought he was being charitable. Tongues started wagging about sex romps and unholy passion between the accused pastor and little Chineye. No one believed it until on Wednesday May 31st when Chineye suddenly complained of dizziness and pains in the abdomen while in class. Then she started bleeding. She was rushed to a hospital where during examination, she confessed to the doctors that she was pregnant and had been given some colored pills by the pastor to swallow.
Her parents were contacted and they also contacted the pastor. The accused clergyman got angry and brought in the police. He arrested the victim, her parents and some other persons...14 people in all, for "threat to life".
According to Ughe, his organization was contacted and they immediately began legal procedures. The police according to him had initially attempted to cover up for the accused pastor. It was after they came into the scene that the police released the arrested persons and in turn arrested the accused pastor who was transferred to the Lagos state CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos yesterday.
When interrogated, the Pastor said he only had sex with her once and that was two years ago when she was 12. He has denied having sex with her in recent times.
Meanwhile Chineye has been transferred to LASUTH Ikeja late night. Ughe said he spoke with one of the doctors that battled to stabilize her last night. He confirm she is in a stable but critical condition. The extent of damage to her womb is not known yet.
Meanwhile the accused pastor will be arraigned before a Magistrate court today June 2nd.
