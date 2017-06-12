12 time Grammy Award winning gospel ace, Kirk Franklin to headline Tim Godfrey's Fearless 2017 concert in Lagos...Hosted by House On The Rock

The worship concert, which made its debut in 2016 with Marvin Sapp as its headline artiste, had about 6,000 ardent worshippers in attendance.
Fearless 2017, the second edition of the worship concert promises to be even more electrifying as it would feature world renowned gospel artiste, the 12time Grammy Award, 16time Dove Award and 23time Stellar Award winning Kirk Franklin as the headliner alongside multi-talented Gospel artiste, Tim Godfrey and his Xtreme crew at the Rock Cathedral of the House On The Rock Lagos.
The Senior Pastor of House On The Rock Churches, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, speaking on the collaboration said "Tim Godfrey is a son and one of the icons raising the banner of Jesus using the tool of music and we are excited to be part of an historic concert hosting Kirk Franklin at The Rock Cathedral"
Tim Godfrey, writer and producer of the popular song ‘Na You Be God,’ also went on to say, “We are built to be Fearless” and "this year is special for me personally because my music has mirrored Kirk Franklin’s. He is one of the biggest influences on my musical career. It is a great honour to host the great gospel icon. I imagine that the city of Lagos and Nigeria will shake for Jesus and lives will be transformed”.
Fearless 2017 will be a concert with a difference and you surely do not want to miss out on this exhilarating time in God’s presence. August 13th is the date and admission is FREE!!
