12 arrested after London attack; ISIS claims responsibility

Eyewitnesses even confirmed that the attackers yelled "this is for Allah,” while they committed the atrocities.
Police said a van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge, then drove to the nearby Borough Market where the attackers went on a stabbing rampage. Armed officers confronted three suspects, who police said were wearing "hoax" suicide vests, at the market.
Prime Minister Theresa May said Sunday:
"It is time to say enough is enough," She called for tougher measures to contain Islamic extremism, saying the recent attacks are not directly linked, but “terrorism breeds terrorism.”
“They are bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamist extremism that preaches hatred, sows division and promotes sectarianism,” she said. “It is an ideology that claims our Western values and freedom, democracy and human rights are incompatible with the religion of Islam."May also called for international agreements to regulate cyberspace and deny terrorism the "safe space it needs to breed.
" Twitter and Google were among major tech firms issuing statements saying they were working to deny terrorists an online voice.
