 11-yr-old boy, who was formerly an 'eiye frantenity' cult member, rescued from the streets of Lagos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 19 June 2017

11-yr-old boy, who was formerly an 'eiye frantenity' cult member, rescued from the streets of Lagos

11-year-old Shanawole (pictured) was rescued from the streets during a recent God Bless Nigeria/Freedom Foundation rehabilitation mission. He was an 'eiye frantenity' cult member, responsible for killing people who mess with the cult and was also involved in robbery.

Addicted to drugs and alcohol, he is now going through rehabilitation and is under the care, counsel of Dr. Tony Rapu. Watch a video of him explaining his lifestyle and now former duties, after the cut..









A post shared by Tony Rapu (@tonyrapu) on
Posted by at 6/19/2017 04:09:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts