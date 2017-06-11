Addicted to drugs and alcohol, he is now going through rehabilitation and is under the care, counsel of Dr. Tony Rapu. Watch a video of him explaining his lifestyle and now former duties, after the cut..
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 19 June 2017
11-yr-old boy, who was formerly an 'eiye frantenity' cult member, rescued from the streets of Lagos
Addicted to drugs and alcohol, he is now going through rehabilitation and is under the care, counsel of Dr. Tony Rapu. Watch a video of him explaining his lifestyle and now former duties, after the cut..
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/19/2017 04:09:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment